Deepika Padukone And Vikrant Massey's Cute 'Nok Jhok' Will Brighten Up Your Day

While fans still cannot get enough of the first song Nok Jhok from the film Chhapaak which released just last week, here is another delightful video for fans. Deepika Padukone recently shared a BTS video on her Instagram handle which is definitely going to be a treat for fans. The video that was shared by Deepika was titled as, 'The beginning of Nok Jhok'. In the video, Deepika is seen bonding well with Vikrant Massey.

Also read | Chhapaak: When Deepika Padukone Met Laxmi Agarwal, The Acid-attack Survivor

The video also showcases director Meghna Gulzar speaking about how the love story blossomed between the two characters of the film, into something so beautiful. Meghna also helps Deepika in understanding the vibe of the song better. The two are also seen sharing some fun banter. Deepika also says that this song is one of her favourite songs from the album. Deepika also explains on how real-life heroes like Laxmi Agarwal, an acid-attack survivor are beautiful people.

Deepika and Vikrant also share some cute moments in the behind-the-scenes video. Vikrant also spoke on how he plays the role of Malti’s husband and says how lovely it was being a part of it. Towards the end of the video, they all wrap-up shooting for the song and are seen hugging each other and speak about their sweet memories together. Watch the video here.

Also read | 'Chhapaak' Song 'Nok Jhok': Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey's Blooming Love Is Unmissable

After the trailer of Chhapaak was unveiled on December 9, the makers of the film released the first song from Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's upcoming film. The song, titled Nok Jhok has hit the internet and fans fell in love with it. The beautiful melody gives us a glimpse of Malti ( Deepika Padukone) and Amol’s (Vikrant Massey) blooming romance with all their adorable and fun moments of being together. The song was penned by Gulzar, the father of director Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak's first song Nok Jhok was sung by Siddharth Mahadevan. Watch the video here.

Also read | Chhapaak: Meghna Gulzar Clarifies That It Is Not A Woman-centric Film

Also read | Laxmi Agarwal's Real-life Story That Was The Inspiration Behind 'Chhapaak'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.