Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Or Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan; Better On-screen Pair?

Deepika Padukone has worked with many actors, Ranveer Singh being one of them. The on-screen pair has been much loved and has delivered some phenomenal movies together. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh movies include Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela, Finding Fanny & Padmaavat.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have also been an equally loved pair that have had many numbers rolling in. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan movies include Bharat, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and many more. Listed below are Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan movies to check out which on-screen duo was loved more.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh or Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan?

Bajirao Mastani

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's film Bajirao Mastani made much noise before and after its release. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali starrer won many awards, accolades & nominations. The film at the box-office made a whopping collection of ₹356 crores and was widely appreciated by the critics. Some critics also stated that the film's high-octane drama, passionate romance, grand war scenes, and heart-melting tracks, all together made it a power-packed flick that simply had it all.

Padmaavat

This was another flick that starred Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh. The film unlike others did not showcase the pair in love but rather harsh feelings towards one another. At the box-office, this historic film collected a whopping ₹585 crores. Critics stated that Ranveer easily gripped the audience for long two-and-a-half hours.

Bharat

This was a huge successful flick of Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan. The flick at the box-office collected a whopping ₹325.58 crores. Critics reviewed the film as well-intentioned and entertaining. Some critics also found the film to be a mildly engaging star vehicle that was uplifted by its drama.

Tiger Zinda Hai

This is one of the other blockbuster films of Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan. The film was the second installment of the Tiger series. The film at the box-office collected a whopping ₹565.1 crores that was very close to Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's film Padmaavat. Unfortunately, a few critics found the film to be missing some elements and called it a film that was not meant to be taken too seriously.

