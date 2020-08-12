When Deepika Padukone Got Her First Break With Himesh Reshammiya's Song 'Naam Hai Tera'

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Om Shaanti Om in 2007. Fans thought that the Farah Khan Kunder directorial was Deepika's first project in the industry. However, Deepika was already a part of a music album, Naam Hai Tera, before she featured in Om Shaanti Om.

Deepika in Himesh Reshammiya's song

Before Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone featured alongside Himesh Reshammiya in his music album, Naam Hai Tera. That's when Deepika Padukone got her first break in the industry. Naam Hai Tera was very well received by the audience and the track has also hit a lot of views online.

In December 2019, Deepika Padukone graced the sets of the singing reality show, Indian Idol 11 to promote her film, Chhapaak. The actor thanked music composer Himesh Reshammiya, who was one of the judges on the panel. She also revealed that it was him, who gave her that first break in the industry. Deepika then admitted that it was only after Naam Hai Tera, Farah Khan noticed her and cast her for Om Shaanti Om. After this, the duo, Deepika and Himesh, also performed on the song on the stage.

Himesh Reshammiya also took to his Instagram and posted two pictures with Deepika Padukone. On sharing the first picture, he expressed that it was fun to perform on Naam Hai Tera with Deepika again. He also called her an 'incredible' talent and added that he is 'proud' of her. He further wrote, "Chhapaak is mindblowing, what a performer she is, looking forward to the film, lots of love."

The Cutie Pie singer shared another picture with Padukone and once again penned a lengthy note. He wrote, "She is historic, from Naam Hai Tera to Chhapaak, so proud of her. Super talent she is, truly blessed" (sic) Himesh also wrote that he loved the trailer of Chhapaak.

Deepika Padukone's debut was with Om Shaanti Om, in which she plays the role of Shaanti Priya. Ever since then, the actor has done a slew of movies in her illustrative career. Meanwhile, Himesh Reshammiya's songs like Bekhudi, Adhuri Zindagi, Ishqbaaziyaan (Jhankar) among others did very well with fans.

