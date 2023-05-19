Amitabh Bachchan's 'Arrested' Post Creates A Stir On Social Media

In a surprising twist of events, Amitabh Bachchan has sparked widespread speculation after posting an Instagram picture of himself standing next to a Mumbai Police car with the caption, "Arrested." The enigmatic caption has left fans puzzled and concerned, given the recent traffic incident involving the actor.

The controversy began when Amitabh Bachchan found himself running late for work due to heavy traffic. In a bid to reach his destination on time, he sought the help of a stranger who offered him a bike ride. However, the photo that the actor shared online, capturing the moment as a memory, drew criticism as neither Amitabh Bachchan nor the unidentified rider was wearing a helmet.

The Mumbai Police swiftly responded to the public outcry, assuring citizens that a fine had been issued to the rider for violating traffic rules. Reports indicated that the offender had been fined Rs 1000 for not wearing a helmet, emphasizing the importance of road safety.

Challan has been issued u/s 129/194(D) of MV ACT along with fine of Rs 1000 & it is been paid by the offender. https://t.co/vfEsPD3G0T pic.twitter.com/bRcpjuWrNR — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 16, 2023

While the police responded to the situation, issuing and subsequently receiving payment for the fine, Amitabh Bachchan's recent Instagram post standing beside a police car fueled speculation about his potential arrest. Although it remains unclear whether the actor was indeed arrested, the photo and caption added an element of mystery and intrigue to the situation, captivating the attention of his fans and followers.

Anothe Celeb fine for violation

The incident involving Amitabh Bachchan was not an isolated one, as fellow Bollywood star Anushka Sharma was also seen riding a bike without a helmet in a separate incident. Anushka's bodyguard faced a hefty fine of Rs 10,500 for the violation. Both actors faced criticism from the public for their apparent negligence regarding road safety.

As social media users eagerly await further clarification from Amitabh Bachchan regarding his "arrested" caption, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and promoting safety on the roads. Whether this turns out to be a mere misunderstanding or a cryptic tease for an upcoming project, Amitabh Bachchan's enigmatic post has undoubtedly sparked curiosity and discussion among his millions of fans worldwide.