Deepika Padukone Remembers Sridevi, Says She Was Extremely Fond Of Her

Boney Kapoor unveiled a book on his late wife and legendary actor, Sridevi at a recent event in New Delhi. The occasion saw Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone in attendance who also spoke about her rapport with Sridevi. Deepika revealed how Boney Kapoor and Sridevi have been champions of her work. The Padmaavat actor also revealed that they were her biggest cheerleaders and how they used to send personalized messages for all the films she worked on and also showered her with praises for her performances. Deepika further revealed that not many people knew about her bond with the English Vinglish actor and that she was extremely fond of her at a personal level.

Deepika Padukone felt honoured to be a part of Sridevi's book launch

The actor also revealed that she agreed in no time to be a part of this book launch because not only Sridevi was a celebrated actor but she shared a lovely rapport with her. Deepika also remembered her conversations with Sridevi which included something as simple as staff issues at home. She further said that she feels honoured that Sridevi's family gave her the opportunity to launch her book. The Bajirao Mastani actor also looked at her regal best at the occasion as she donned a gorgeous white embellished saree.

Deepika called Sridevi and Boney Kapoor her true critics

Furthermore, Deepika revealed that it was their South Indian connection which brought her closer to Sridevi. Deepika called the late actor, her major support system, both on the personal and professional level and that she knew that she would definitely win an award if she received praises from Boney and Sridevi as they were her true critics. Sridevi passed away last year on February 24, 2018. Her untimely demise is considered to be a grave loss for Indian cinema. As a tribute to the Sadma actor, a wax statue of hers was also unveiled at the Madame Tussauds in Singapore earlier this year. Sridevi was last seen in a cameo appearance in the film Zero which was directed by Aanand L Rai.

