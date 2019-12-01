Kartik Aaryan Teaches Deepika Padukone The 'Dheeme Dheeme' Step & The Video Is Awesome

A few days back, Deepika Padukone had taken to her Instagram handle to ask Kartik Aaryan to teach her the 'Dheeme Dheeme' step. Social media is buzzing with fans and netizens taking up the challenge, and it seems like the Padmaavat actress was interested too. And so today, in a surprise for the audiences, the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor taught Padukone the hook step at the Mumbai Airport. The duo was there for film promotions. In a series of pictures and videos that have surfaced on the internet, both Kartik & Deepika can be seen having a swell time. Take a look below-

Kartik and Deepika groove together, Watch

The song, Dheeme Dheeme is from Kartik Aaryan's next film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, that is a remake of the 1978 comedy movie with the same name. In this modern edition of the movie, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. While Bhumi Pednekar will be playing the role of his wife, Ananya Panday will be seen as his love interest. The actors are seemingly having fun on the sets of the film and have shared several pictures.

For Deepika Padukone:

The actress will next be seen in Chhapaak, which is an upcoming Bollywood movie starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is a real-life story of an acid attack survivor. Needless to say, the film is one of the most-awaited movies.

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone will be essaying the role of an acid attack survivor and Vikrant Massey will be playing the role of her boyfriend in Chhapaak. The movie is reportedly based on the heartwrenching story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Reportedly, Lakshmi was attacked at the age of 15, by her brother's friend Guddu, as an act of revenge. She is now a campaigner of Stop Acid Attacks, founded by Alok Dixit and Ashish Shukla. Laxmi's tale of bravery has inspired millions. Chhapaak will hit the screens in January 2020.

