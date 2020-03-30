Deepika Padukone Reveals Ranveer Singh's Lockdown 'routine': 'He Sleeps 20 Hours A Day'

With the Coronavirus pandemic spreading like wildfire across the nation, the Government of India imposed a 21 days’ lockdown. Since the announcement of a complete lockdown was made, Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made sure to entertain their fans with pictures of their 'quarantining' posts and have also indulged in some fun-filled interactive online sessions. Recently, Deepika Padukone, through Hangout, gave an interview to a senior news journalist at home, in which the actor revealed that husband Ranveer Singh is the easiest person to be with during the coronavirus lockdown.

In conversation with a senior news journalist, Deepika Padukone spoke about Ranveer Singh’s sleeping habits and revealed that Ranveer sleeps for nearly 20 hours, which allows her the time to carry out her personal activities. Adding to the same, Deepika Padukone revealed that Ranveer has no hassles and demands during the lockdown and they spend time watching movies, eating and exercising.

Speaking about her culinary skills, Deepika revealed that she enjoys a strong hand over Italian food, and mainly prefers cooking western dishes. The actor also joked that she is taking out some time to find the difference between Besan, Atta and Dhaniya, Pudina. Adding to the same, Deepika revealed that Ranveer never steps into the kitchen.

What is next for Deepika and Ranveer?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. A Kabir Khan directorial, '83 chronicles the story of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing a wife to Ranveer Singh in the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev. The much-anticipated sports drama marks the fourth association of Ranveer and Deepika onscreen.

