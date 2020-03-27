Urvashi Rautela Grooves To Deepika Padukone's Hit Song Amid Coronavirus Lockdown | WATCH

Urvashi Rautela surely knows how to entertain her fans amid Coronavirus lockdown in the country. On Friday morning, she took to her Instagram to share a TikTok video grooving to the beats of Deepika Padukone's lively number. Fans in huge numbers are flooding the comments section.
On March 27, Urvashi Rautela planned a treat for fans by sharing a TikTok video on her Instagram feed. The Pagalpanti actor is seen at her enthusiast best grooving to the beats of Deepika Padukone's peppy number-- Love Mera Hit Hit. In the caption, she says, "Us performing again for our families in quarantine like". Watch Urvashi Rautela's video here.
Meanwhile, on March 26, Urvashi Rautela shared a poster, to announce her live chat with Logan Paul -- the American YouTuber, and actor amid Coronavirus outbreak. Urvashi went live with Logan Paul on Instagram and had a fun chat with fans. Many gushed to drop several questions for the two stars.
Hey fam, 🤴 @loganpaul & @urvashirautela are going live today 26th March 10:30 PM IST on Instagram! Post your questions for Logan & Urvashi in the comments section below! . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #LoganPaul #UrvashiRautela #love #LiveOnInstagram #LIVE #celebrity
