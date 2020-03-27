Urvashi Rautela Grooves To Deepika Padukone's Hit Song Amid Coronavirus Lockdown | WATCH

Urvashi Rautela surely knows how to entertain her fans amid Coronavirus lockdown in the country. On Friday morning, she took to her Instagram to share a TikTok video grooving to the beats of Deepika Padukone's lively number. Fans in huge numbers are flooding the comments section.

Urvashi Rautela shares TikTok video

On March 27, Urvashi Rautela planned a treat for fans by sharing a TikTok video on her Instagram feed. The Pagalpanti actor is seen at her enthusiast best grooving to the beats of Deepika Padukone's peppy number-- Love Mera Hit Hit. In the caption, she says, "Us performing again for our families in quarantine like". Watch Urvashi Rautela's video here.

Meanwhile, on March 26, Urvashi Rautela shared a poster, to announce her live chat with Logan Paul -- the American YouTuber, and actor amid Coronavirus outbreak. Urvashi went live with Logan Paul on Instagram and had a fun chat with fans. Many gushed to drop several questions for the two stars.

