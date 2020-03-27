The Debate
Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor: Actors And Their Unique Ways To Celebrate Birthdays

Bollywood News

Many actors including Deepika Padukone and more choose to celebrate their birthdays in a unique way. Here is the list of other actors. Read more to know.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
deepika padukone

Celebrating a birthday in a unique way has been trending these days. Recently, Deepika Padukone celebrated her birthday with an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal while promoting her film Chhapaak. There are few other actors who have celebrated their birthdays in the most unique way. Here is the list.

Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin Gives Aly Gony His ‘best Birthday Gift’; Check It Out

Celebs birthdays in a unique way

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone celebrated her 34th birthday with her husband Ranveer Singh and acid attack survivors in Lucknow. The videos of the actor singing along with the acid attack survivors went viral on social media back then. Deepika was also promoting her film Chhapaak on her birthday, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Laxmi Agarwal (@thelaxmiagarwal) on

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra Birthday: Workout Videos Of The Actor To Drool Over

Janhvi Kapoor

On March 6, 2019, Janhvi Kapoor turned 22. In one of the interview when she was asked about her birthday plans, she said that there is no better place other than a film set to celebrate her birthday. Viral Bhayani, the celebrity photographer posted Janvi Kapoor’s birthday photographs on his Instagram, wishing her. Janhvi is next going to be seen in Kargil Girl playing the role of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Vijay Devarakonda

Back in 2018, South star Vijay Devrakonda came up with a unique idea of celebrating his birthday. The actor had arranged three ice-cream trucks drive around the city in Hyderabad and gave free ice cream to everyone passing about their day in the heat during summers.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Twin In Black As They Pose At Goldie Behl's Birthday Bash

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) on

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill's Birthday: Twitterati Sends Tons Of Wishes For ‘Punjab’s Katrina Kaif’

 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
