Deepika Padukone Reveals Why She Chose To Do '83 And The Reason Is Not Just Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have become one of the most iconic couples of Bollywood. The two got married back in 2018 and were last seen on screen together in Padmaavat. Soon they will be seen together for the first time as a married couple in 2020's sports biopic '83. However, before Deepika features alongside Ranveer in '83, she will be seen in the upcoming biopic Chhapaak.

Deepika Padukone on her upcoming project '83:

Recently, in an interview with leading daily, Deepika revealed the real reason for her taking up the sports drama alongside Ranveer. The actor said that first of all, it was a very refreshing change for the duo as they have previously collaborated on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's spectacles. She also shared that she does not have many scenes in the movie yet she wanted to be a part of the film.

The actor said that her role in the movie was an opportunity for her to explore the personal side of the public figures Romi Dev and Kapil Dev. She said that the reason for her to take up the role was that she has seen what an important support system her mother has been in her father's life as an athlete and her contribution towards his success. She said that she found several similarities when it came to Romi and Kapil Dev's lives.

She said that '83 is just a three-week journey from the time when they left India to the time they won the World Cup. But she says that there were smaller moments of their personal life of their personality that she thought was very interesting and so she decided to take on the project. Deepika is a daughter of former Indian ace badminton player Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone.

On the professional front, the actor will next start working on a romantic thriller that will be directed by Shakun Batra. The movie is a Dharma Productions project. The movie will also feature newbie Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The actor will also portray the central role of Draupadi in the epic story of Mahabharata from the female perspective. Deepika is eagerly looking forward to the release of Chhapaak, which also marks her production debut. The Meghna Gulzar-directed film will hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

