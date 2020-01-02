Deepika Padukone Reveals THESE Are The Things She Does For Husband Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have become one of the most iconic couples in Bollywood. The two got married back in 2018 and were last seen on screen together in Padmaavat. Soon they will be seen together for the first time as a married couple in 2020's sports biopic '83. However, before Deepika features alongside Ranveer in '83, she will be seen in the upcoming biopic Chhapaak, which is set to release on January 10, 2020. With the release of Chhapaak being right around the corner, Deepika has been busy promoting the film through interviews and events. During one such promotional interview with a news organisation, Deepika revealed the things that she does for Ranveer Singh as his wife.

Deepika Padukone reveals the things that she does for Ranveer Singh

During the interview, Deepika Padukone opened up about the things that she did for her husband, Ranveer Singh. Deepika said that she would sometimes take money from Ranveer’s purse. She also revealed that she had to carry around safety pins, needle and threads while travelling with Ranveer, as his outlandish dressing sense would lead to hilarious wardrobe malfunctions at times.

Deepika Padukone then revealed a hilarious situation that took place during a music event in Barcelona. She said that while she and Ranveer were at a music festival in Barcelona, Ranveer was doing a weird dance step while in a pair of loose pants. Suddenly, Deepika heard an unusual sound and realized that his pant had ripped. She then had to sew his pants while people danced around her.

Chhapaak will star Deepika Padukone in the role of Malti, who is based on the real-life acid attack survivor and motivational speaker, Laxmi Agarwal. The movie will also star Vikrant Massey in the role of Amol, whose character is based on Laxmi's husband. After Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone will be seen alongside her husband Ranveer Singh in the sports biopic '83, which is based on the Cricket World Cup of 1983. Ranveer will essay the role of Kapil Dev in the film, while Deepika will be playing his wife, Romi Dev.

