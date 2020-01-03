Deepika Padukone's Candid Confessions On A Popular Chat Show Are Truly Inspirational

Starting out as being the 'Liril girl' and transforming into one of the most successful actors in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is a force to reckon with. The actor has always been herself and done things on her own terms. One of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema and one of the reigning queens of Bollywood, Deepika got married at the peak of her career, which is something that Bollywood deems a suicidal move for leading ladies.

Deepika has always spoken openly about depression and difficulties with heartbreak, proving to be an inspiration to the millions of people out there fighting the same battles as her. There is much to learn from Deepika Padukone, especially about mental health. Deepika has always been very vocal and opinionated about her principles in life.

Here are some of the things that we learnt from Deepika Padukone when she last appeared on the very famous talk show, Koffee with Karan, which will inspire each one of us. Read ahead to know more-

Things we learnt from Deepika Padukone that are inspirational

Deepika Padukone has graced several episodes of the show. She was the opening guest for season 06, along with Alia Bhatt. Koffee with Karan is said to be a show that discusses the ‘gossips’ from all over the industry and focuses more on the personal lives of the celebrities. Deepika Padukone didn’t fail to give the world life lessons on this national television platform. Here are some of the things Deepika said on this show that teaches us a lot-

I feel ups and downs are a part of one's career, and this totally depends on how you take it. You can either be knocked down by the negative things, or you can take it in a positive way and learn from it.

People talk about physical fitness, but mental health is equally important. I see people suffering, and their families feel a sense of shame about it, which doesn't help. One needs support and understanding. I am now working on an initiative to create awareness about anxiety and depression and help people.



Sometimes, falling in love and letting go can be tough, especially when you have trouble letting go of someone.

