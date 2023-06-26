Deepika Padukone Leaves For Hyderabad To Shoot For Project K?

Deepika Padukone was clicked at Mumbai airport in the early hours of June 26. The actress was caught pacing towards the airport in haste. Social media chatter suggests that the actress is off to Hyderabad for the shoot of Project K.

The newsmaker

Deepika Padukone caught the attention of netizens upon her departure from Mumbai. The actress was snapped flying out of the city today (June 26). She was greeted by paparazzi at the airport.

Deepika plays a pivotal role in the upcoming film Project K. The movie is supposed to be a science fiction flick. Project K is just the working title for the film. The actual name will be revealed at an event in July, as per reports.

Who’s saying what

A paparazzi account that shared the visuals of Deepika at the airport also revealed the purpose and destination of her visit. As per netizens' comments and the paparazzi captions, the actress is flying to Hyderabad. It is speculated that she is flying to Hyderabad for the shoot of her film Project K.

Meanwhile…

Project K's star cast has added yet another industry heavyweight to its ensemble. Actor Kamal Haasan is on board for the film. As per reports, he will play the movie's antagonist. The actor himself took to social media to share the news of his starring in the Nag Ashwin directorial.

(Project K poster shared by director Nag Ashwin. |Twitter)

Apart from Deepika and Kamal, the sci-fi epic also stars Prabhas, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan. Reported to be made on a budget of ₹500 crore, the film is slated to be one of the most expensive films to be made in India. It is scheduled to hit theatres in January 2024.

Project K is supposed to release in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam - worldwide. The film will also reportedly star popular Malayalam actor Dulquer Salman. So far, the film's poster, as well as a still from the movie, hints at a dystopian plot.