Google India Challenges Ranveer Singh After Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer

In a playful and tech-savvy twist, Google India responded to actor Ranveer Singh's dialogue in the trailer of his upcoming film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. With a witty tweet and a lighthearted nod, the tech giant acknowledged Ranveer's character's challenge to Google search results.

In the film's trailer, Ranveer's character Rocky says his knowlege is better than Google's.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to hit the silver screen on July 28.

It is Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's second film after Gully Boy (2019).

Google India's witty response to Ranveer Singh

In the trailer, Ranveer's character can be heard saying, "Problem yhi hai... tu na mujhe duffer samajhti hai. Chal aaj kuch pooch ke dek... Google ke cheethade na phaad diye to mera naam bhi naam Rocky Randhawa nahi" (The problem is... you think I'm a fool. Come, ask me something today... if I can't tear through Google's search results, then my name isn't Rocky Randhawa).

Google India took to Twitter to share a still from the trailer and captioned it, "It's on @RanveerOfficial #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani." The tech giant's response was a lighthearted acknowledgment of Ranveer's dialogue in the film.

Responding to Google, the production house wrote on Instagram, "Anytime (without the trick question)."

Contrasting lives and forbidden love in Rocky in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The trailer showcases the contrasting lives of Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer) and Rani Chatterjee (Alia). While Rocky hails from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household that values knowledge and intelligence. Despite their different backgrounds, they fall in love. However, they soon discover that their families are not fond of each other.

To win over their families, Rocky and Rani decide to switch and live with each other's families. The trailer showcases romantic moments, fights, celebrations of various festivals, and possibly a wedding, giving audiences a glimpse into the film's diverse elements.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt after their successful film Gully Boy. Fans eagerly await the release of the film, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28.