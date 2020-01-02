Deepika Padukone Is All Smiles In The New Poster Of Her Upcoming Film Chhapaak

Actor Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her upcoming movie Chhapaak with its release date around the corner. The movie is all set to hit the silver screen on January 10 this year. The makers dropped the trailer of the movie a few weeks back and the trailer has already received an overwhelming response from the audience. The trailer has received around 41 million views as of now. Many fans have claimed that the movie is going to be one of Deepika's best performances.

Just today, Deepika Padukone took to her social media to share a new poster of the movie. The new poster is winning everyone's hearts. In the picture, she is all smiles and is celebrating and dancing. The fans could not stop themselves from appreciating Deepika's carefree smile.

Here's the new poster of Chhapaak

Earlier, Deepika also shared a dialogue promo from the movie. The dialogue is very hard-hitting and is important. In the promo, Deepika is talking about the sale of acid. "Agar milta hi nahin toh phikta bhi nahin...".

In the film, Deepika will be seen essaying the role of an acid attack survivor. The story is based on an inspiring real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika in the movie will be essaying the character of Malti which is inspired by Laxmi. The film Chhapaak will be clashing with Ajay Devgn and Kajol-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

