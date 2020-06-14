Deepika Padukone-Saif Ali Khan Or Nushrat Bharucha-Kartik Aaryan: Better On-screen Pair?

In recent years, Bollywood films have given many iconic pairs, whose chemistry not only attracted the attention but also promised to deliver commercially hit films. Among many others, Deepika Padukone-Saif Ali Khan and Nushrat Bharucha-Kartik Aaryan have managed to rule the BO. Check out which pair's on-screen romance has set the BO on fire.

Deepika Padukone-Saif Ali Khan vs Nushrat Bharucha-Kartik Aaryan

Deepika Padukone-Saif Ali Khan projects

Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan marked their first collaboration was a rom-com flick, Love Aaj Kal. The Imtiaz Ali directorial, released in 2009, managed to bag praises, and it is reported that the film made an estimated amount of ₹66 crores at the BO. Later, they were seen romancing in a social-drama film, Aarakshan, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. Actors such as Manoj Bajpayee, and Pratiek Babbar, among many others, were seen playing pivotal characters.

According to the BO report, the critically acclaimed film closed its counter with ₹41 crores. After that, the duo joined hands for 2012 and 2013 releases, Cocktail and Race 2, which were their third and fourth collaborated ventures. Reportedly, Cocktail collected an estimated amount of ₹74 crores, meanwhile, Race 2's collection is around ₹93 crores.

Nushrat Bharucha-Kartik Aaryan

Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan were first seen together in the Luv Ranjan directorial Pyaar Ka Punchnama that managed to entertain the audience. The director again paired them opposite each other in the sequel of the film, which was made in 2015. According to the box-office reports, Pyaar Ka Punchanama and the sequel managed to earn above ₹16 crores and ₹60 crores respectively.

Amid these years, Nushart-Kartik romanced on-screen for another Luv Ranjan directorial flick Akaash Vani. Though the film bagged praises from the critics for the performance, it failed to attract footfalls at the theatres. Later, in 2018, their bromance-drama Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety managed to grab a spot in the list of the highest-grossing films of the year. Though the duo was not seen romancing in the film, their hate relationship tickled the funny bone of the audience.

