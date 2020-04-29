Deepika Padukone VS Nushrat Bharucha: Who Nailed The Thigh-high Slit Gown Better?

Bollywood actors never fail to surprise the fashion police when it comes to their sartorial choices. Time and again Bollywood stars have set various fashion trends that have much loved by fans. Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Nushrat Barucha are two actors who are making waves in the entertainment industry with their experimental and bold fashion statements. Both the actors were spotted donning a similar gown previously. Have a look at it here:

Deepika Padukone

In the year 2017, on her second day of Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone blew away everyone's minds by opting for a green thigh-high slit gown. The body-hugging gown features a long matching train. To add drama to her look, Deepika Padukone opted to tie her hair in a neat high bun. Matching smoky eye makeup and flushed cheeks added elegance to her look. Deepika Padukone accessorised her ensemble with statement diamond earrings and black heels.

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha opted for a similar outfit to attend one of her Award functions. The diva opted for a one-sleeve body-hugging green gown. The gown features a slit that ends near her waist showing off her gorgeous skin. The Slit is attached by two little brown tuckers. Nushrat Bharucha kept her look simple yet elegant with minimalistic makeup. Sleek hair left open completes this look of Nushrat Bharucha. The diva rounded off her look with statement heels.

