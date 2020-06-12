Deepika Padukone Or Nushrat Bharucha: Who Wore Signature Gold Look Better?

Deepika Padukone and Nushrat Bharucha have often showcased their elegant yet edgy styles on multiple occasions. Be it a promotional event, or a wedding; the two actors are known to step out in style putting their best foot forward. Listed below are pictures of both Deepika Padukone and Nushrat Bharucha donning two distinct golden outfits. Take a look at their pics to decide who's outfit truly gets the golden points.

Whose golden ensemble look would you opt for?

Deepika Padukone is known to be a lover of fancy sleeves, ruffles, and ball gowns when it comes to fashion. The actor has often been experimental with her style and has surprised the masses with her distinct choices. In the post above, Deepika chose to wear a bright golden outfit with oversized sleeves.

The strapless outfit fit her lean figure well. The outfit cinched her petite waist while the oversized sleeves added to the oomph factor. Deepika had her hair up in a messy bun and wore petite drop earrings. Her bold makeup was another element that enhanced her overall look.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Chhapaak. The film won many hearts and also won awards and accolades. Padukone is next to be seen in the film '83. She will be seen in the film alongside husband and co-star Ranveer Singh. Padukone is also known to have produced the film along with director Kabir Khan, and producers Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Phantom Films, and Sajid Nadiadwala.

On the other hand, Nushrat Bharucha chose to wear a golden all-bling outfit to the Filmfare Glamour and Style awards back in 2019. The outfit was designed by esteemed designer, Reem Acra. Nushrat was styled by Chandani Zatakia. The high-end closed neck outfit fit Nushrat in all the right places. The outfit was filled with golden sequins that added to her glamour. The full-sleeved rather safe to wear outfit looked stunning on Nushrat. To enhance her look, she added a nude makeup look and a half knot bun. The actor's outfit screamed bling but her caption sure won points. The actor captioned her post talking about bling outfits not being overrated at all.

On the work front, Nushrat Bharucha is next to be seen in the film Chhalaang. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta. It is known to be produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Bhushan Kumar. Nushrat is to star alongside actor Rajkummar Rao.

