When Deepika Padukone Played A Cameo In A Salman Khan Starrer; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone once brought a smile on the face of many Salman Khan fans when she made a special guest appearance for his film, that released in 2009. Though she did not shoot any scene with Salman Khan, her cameo bagged love from the audience. It was Prem Raj's Main Aurr Mrs Khanna. The romantic flick also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Sohail Khan in the lead.

Interestingly, in a brief scene where Sohail Khan and Yash Tonk were about to close their cafe at the airport, Deepika Padukone entered the screen. Sporting a red and black saree along with her smile, she stole many hearts. In a less than three-minute appearance, Sohail was seen flirting with Deepika. Another actor, Preity Zinta, also played a cameo for the film as she was seen in a dancing number and a small scene.

Reportedly, it was a small gesture from her side for saying no to Salman much before her debut film. According to a PTI report, Deepika Padukone said, "He(Salman Khan) offered me my first film when I was too young and I was not ready to be in front of the camera. I will always be grateful to him. Just the fact that he offered me a film was a great thing. It is taking a long time for us to come together on screen, so I think there is something special waiting for us."

Talking about Main Aurr Mrs Khanna, the romantic flick took a Diwali release in 2009. The film revolved around the subject of an extramarital affair. The Prem Raj directorial was a debacle at the BO.

Deepika Padukone's latest work

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. In the film, she essayed the character of Malti, who is an acid attack survivor. Her character and the storyline of the film was inspired by Laxmi Agarwal, who is an acid attack survivor. Though the film gained a positive response from the critics, it failed to attract footfalls at the BO.

She will be next seen in Kabir Khan's sports-biopic, '83, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead. Apart from this, she will also share the screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in an untitled Shakun Batra film. Earlier in January 2020, Deepika announced the official Hindi remake of a Hollywood film The Intern.

