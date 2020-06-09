John Abraham & Mrunal Thakur's 'Gallan Goriyan' Teaser Released; Watch Video Here

The teaser of an upcoming music-video, Gallan Goriyan, was recently released by T-series music. The upcoming music-video features John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur, who have worked together in 2019's Batla House.

In the teaser, Mrunal Thakur is seen dancing to the the hook line while John Abraham is seen looking at Mrunal with a smile. Mrunal sported a green lehenga in the song. Meanwhile, John looked dapper in a black outfit, along with a pair of glasses. The teaser of the song read, 'THIS MONSOON BRINGS YOU A NEW HIT'.

The video has garnered more than 23k views within an hour and still counting.

Watch the Gallan Goriyan teaser below:

Details of the song

Singer-composer Taz has mixed the song along with the lyricist Kumaar, while Dhvani Bhanushali is credited for the vocals of the song Gallan Goriyan. The makers of the song have promised that the upcoming song will be a fun dance number with catchy tunes. In an interview with a leading news portal, Mrunal Thakur said that she will be seen trying to get John's attention in the song.

She also added that she will also 'shamelessly flirt' with him. Dhvani Bhanushali has recorded her vocals in India while Taz did it from the UK. Reportedly, Gallan Goriyan was shot before the nationwide lockdown. The song is directed by Adil Shaikh and will be released on June 11, 2020.

John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur's movies

Talking about the professional front of the Batla House co-stars, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30. She also played a pivotal character in Netflix's original film, Ghost Stories (in Karan Johar's film). Mrunal Thakur has numerous projects in her kitty, including a family-comedy Aankh Micholi. Reportedly, she will mark her first collaboration with Shahid Kapoor for the Hindi remake of a Telugu-language sports-drama film, Jersey.

On the other side, John was last seen in multi-starrer comedy flick Pagalpanti. He will be soon seen in his combat avatar in numerous upcoming action-dramas. John Abraham started shooting his upcoming film Attack, which will also feature his Race 2 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. He also has a few sequels lined up, including Satyamev Jayate 2 and Ek Villain 2 among many others.

