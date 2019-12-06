Sara Ali Khan-Amrita Singh's Love For Each Other Is Evident In These Pictures

Popular Bollywood actor and the eldest daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan marked her acting journey with Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018. With two consecutive commercially successful flicks, the Starkid garnered a lot of attention and fan-following from the audience. A part of the Pataudi family, the royal princess is quite close to her mother. We have compiled some of Sara’s pictures with her mother that you must check out:

1. Sara Ali Khan’s woman crush is her loving mother Amrita Singh

2. Glamming up the Diwali picture with her mother

3. Mother and Daughter duo twinning in white ethnic attire

4. The one with the family wishing Happy Dussehra

5. Diet? What diet?

Also read: Sara Ali Khan In Consideration For Vishal Bhardwaj's Next Bollywood Project?

6. The one with the throwback picture

7. Well, how can we forget daddy? Happy Father’s Day!

Also read: Sara Ali Khan-Dhanush To Be Leads In Aanand L Rai's Next Film With Bigwigs?

8. The one where mother and daughter are wishing Eid

9. The one with the Simmba screening

Also read: Fan Gets Too Close To Sara Ali Khan While Taking A Pic, Here's How The Actress Handles It

10. Like mother, like daughter

Also read: Sara Ali Khan: Various Tips To Get Lustrous Hair Like Sara Ali Khan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.