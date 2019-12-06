The Debate
Sara Ali Khan-Amrita Singh's Love For Each Other Is Evident In These Pictures

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan's love for her mother is well-known. We have compiled some of Sara Ali Khan's photos with her mother that display their love for each other.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
sara ali khan

Popular Bollywood actor and the eldest daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan marked her acting journey with Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018. With two consecutive commercially successful flicks, the Starkid garnered a lot of attention and fan-following from the audience. A part of the Pataudi family, the royal princess is quite close to her mother. We have compiled some of Sara’s pictures with her mother that you must check out:

1. Sara Ali Khan’s woman crush is her loving mother Amrita Singh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

2. Glamming up the Diwali picture with her mother

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

3. Mother and Daughter duo twinning in white ethnic attire

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

4. The one with the family wishing Happy Dussehra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

5. Diet? What diet?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Also read: Sara Ali Khan In Consideration For Vishal Bhardwaj's Next Bollywood Project?

6. The one with the throwback picture

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

7. Well, how can we forget daddy? Happy Father’s Day!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Also read: Sara Ali Khan-Dhanush To Be Leads In Aanand L Rai's Next Film With Bigwigs?

8. The one where mother and daughter are wishing Eid

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

9. The one with the Simmba screening

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Also read: Fan Gets Too Close To Sara Ali Khan While Taking A Pic, Here's How The Actress Handles It

10. Like mother, like daughter

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Also read: Sara Ali Khan: Various Tips To Get Lustrous Hair Like Sara Ali Khan

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
