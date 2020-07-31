Deepika Padukone Celebrates 11 Years Of 'Love Aaj Kal', Shares A Lovely BTS Picture

Deepika Padukone is one actor who has time and again proved her versatility in her films. But Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal remains one of her most memorable works. Not only was she appreciated for her performance as Meera in the movie but it also proved to be a game-changer in her career. As the film ticks 11 years, the actor went on a trip down the memory lane and shared a beautiful BTS picture from the movie.

Deepika Padukone celebrates 11 years of 'Love Aaj Kal'

The actor took to her social media to share the picture which also had the director of the movie, Imtiaz in the frame. The picture has Deepika sitting in the metro and is all smiles as she looks up at Imtiaz. The director on the other hand is looking down at her lovingly.

The actor can be seen donning a printed blue kurta. Incidentally, this was the same kurta which the Padmaavat actor had donned during the song Chor Bazaari from the film. She also had a beautiful caption for the same. Deepika captioned the BTS picture saying, 'The Eyes Says It All' followed by a heart emoji. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor.

About the film Love Aaj Kal

Not only this but the actor also celebrated this huge milestone of the movie by changing her username on Instagram as Meera which was her character's name in the film. She also changed her Instagram display picture into her and her co-star from the movie, Saif Ali Khan's picture as a befitting tribute to the film. The film had also starred Saif, Giselle Monteiro, and the late Rishi Kapoor.

The movie was a take on modern-day relationships and Deepika's performance as the free-spirited Meera was received well by the fans. Her chemistry with Saif was yet another highlight in the movie. Their on-screen pair was further repeated in movies like Arakshan, Race 2 and Cocktail. The film was bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. The songs from the movie namely Twist, Chor Bazaari, Yeh Dooriyan, and Aaj Din were well-received by the music lovers.

