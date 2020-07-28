Remember When Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Rocked Dance Floor At Latter's Reception? Watch

A throwback video of Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas from the latter's reception surfaced on the internet. As seen in the video, the two divas can be seen burning the dance floor. Music from the duo's film Bajirao Mastani can be heard in the backdrop. While Deepika and Priyanka groove to the beats of the song, Ranveer Singh also joins them. Singh claps as he watches the duo perform. Check it out.

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra's video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding videos often pop up on the internet. Another clip that went viral sees Priyanka, Parineeti, Ranveer and Deepika matching their steps on the song, Pinga. As seen in the video, while PeeCee and Deepika are all busy dancing, Parineeti Chopra takes Ranveer along with her, to join the duo. After which, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor dances with Padukone.

Priyanka and Nick got hitched on December 1 and 2 in Jodhpur, 2018. Twenty days after tying the knot in a regal ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, Priyanka and Nick Jonas hosted their third reception at Taj Land's End in Mumbai. The star-studded affair was graced by a slew of celebrities like Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Hema Malini, Kajol, Rekha among others.

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra's projects

Deepika Padukone is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie 83 opposite husband Ranveer Singh. She will be seen playing the role of Ranveer's wife in the film. 83 chronicles the glorious moment of India when Kapil Dev and his team lifted the world cup in 1983. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi, among many others.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on the other hand, has projects in Hollywood and Bollywood, both. She will be seen in the fourth installment of the Matrix series titled Matrix 4. Whereas, PeeCee will also be seen in the Netflix film, The White Tiger, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The White Tiger is based on Aravind Adiga's popular novel of the same title.

