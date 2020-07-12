Deepika Padukone And Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'Love Aaj Kal' Won THESE Awards

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film Love Aaj Kal released in the year 2009. The film starred actors Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Giselli Monteiro. Saif Ali Khan played a double role in the film. Love Aaj Kal was a film which portrayed the feeling of true love which never changes, although the perspective of finding one's soulmate has changed over the years.

The film followed the love story of Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan, a couple who finds love in a technology-driven world. They find themselves overcoming distances, failures and heartbreaks to find each other again, and preserve the love they had abandoned and ignored earlier. The film overall received positive reviews from the critics and was also appreciated for the music. Here are some of the several awards Love Aaj Kal won-.

Awards won by Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal'

Filmfare Awards

Filmfare Awards for Best Lyricist- Irshad Kamil (Aaj Din Chadheya)

Filmfare Awards for Best Choreography- Bosco–Caesar (Chor Bazaari)

Also Read; Deepika Padukone Converses With Experts On The Topic Of Suicide, Watch Video

International Indian Film Academy Awards

International Indian Film Academy Awards for Best Music Director- Pritam

International Indian Film Academy Awards for Best ChoreographyBosco–Caesar

International Indian Film Academy Awards for Best Costume DesignAnaita Shroff Adajania & Dolly Ahluwalia

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Has Worked With THESE Female Directors

Producers Guild Film Awards

Producers Guild Film Awards for Best Story- Imtiaz Ali

Producers Guild Film Awards for Chevrolet Heartbeat of the Nation (Female)- Deepika Padukone

Producers Guild Film Awards for Best Actor in a Supporting Role- Rishi Kapoor

Producers Guild Film Awards for Best Music Director- Pritam

Producers Guild Film Awards for Best Male Playback SingerMohit Chauhan (Dooriyan)

Screen Awards

Screen Awards for Best Supporting Actor- Rishi Kapoor

Screen Awards for Best Story- Imtiaz Ali

Screen Awards for Best Male Playback singer -Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (Aaj Din Chadheya)

Screen Awards for Best Lyricist- Irshad Kamil (Chor Bazaari)

Also Read: Times When Deepika Padukone Was Awarded 'Entertainer Of The Year', List Inside

Stardust Awards

Hottest Film of The Year- Love Aaj Kal

Dream Director- Imtiaz Ali

The film Love Aaj Kal made an est gross collection of ₹1.13 billion. After the success of Love Aaj Kal, Imtiaz Ali announced the sequel of the film. The film Love Aaj Kal 2 which released in 2020, starred Sara Ali Khan and Karthik Aaryan in the lead roles.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's 2012 Film 'Cocktail' Received These Many Awards; See List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.