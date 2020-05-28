When Deepika Padukone Shared Common Connect With Nithya Menen During 'Chhapaak' Promotions

Earlier in 2020, Deepika Padukone took to her social media handle to share a picture with Mollywood actor Nithya Menen and revealed that they shared a connection. Deepika revealed that they not only were raised in Bangalore city but also went to the same college. Take a look at the post shared:

For those of you who didn’t know(I didn’t either until her big reveal!)not only are we from the same city, we are also from the same college!!!😝



Thank You @MenenNithya for your love & warmth!❤️#chhapaak #10thjanuary #chhapaakpromotions pic.twitter.com/icPyk7LwFJ — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 24, 2019

As seen in the picture shared, Nithya Menen kept it formal, as she donned a humble navy-blue coloured two-piece tuxedo. On the other hand, Deepika stunned in a design-printed floral jumpsuit. With the picture shared, Deepika Padukone wrote: “For those of you who didn’t know (I didn’t either until her big reveal!) not only are we from the same city, we are also from the same college!!! Thank You @MenenNithyafor your love & warmth!”

All about Chhapaak

Starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the leading roles, Chhapaak follows the story of trials and triumphs of Malti, an acid attack survivor. The movie is the story of the unquashable human spirit. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

On the professional front

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. A Kabir Khan directorial '83 chronicles the story of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing a wife to Ranveer Singh in the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev. The much-anticipated sports drama marks the fourth association of Ranveer and Deepika onscreen. Padukone will also be seen in the Indian remake of the much-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster, The Intern, which features Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the leading roles. The actor will also be seen with Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday for Shakun Batra’s next.

Meanwhile, Nithya Menen will be next seen in the upcoming Tamil psychological thriller Psycho. The actor also lent her voice to the famous Disney character, Elsa in the Telugu version of Frozen II.

