Deepika Padukone's 10-year-old Saree Ad Video Pops Back On YouTube Timelines; Watch

An old video of Deepika Padukone in an ad commercial has been doing the rounds on social media. Netizens have been claiming that it suddenly popped on their YouTube timeline recently. The commercial is from ten years ago and from Deepika’s early days from her modelling career.

Deepika Padukone's 10-year-old commercial is doing the rounds on social media

In the ad commercial, Deepika Padukone is seen coming out from a building. The ad shows her holding on to Indian traditional values despite being in modern attire. The saree ad commercial then shows Deepika all dressed up in a beautiful saree, jewellery and proper Indian attire. Check out the video of the actor that has been going viral on social media.

Read Also | Ranveer Singh Reveals He Would Have Been “lost” Without Deepika Padukone, In Candid Chat

Read Also | With Deepika Padukone As Fallon Carrington; Here's A Look At 'Dynasty' Cast In Bollywood

Fan reactions

Many netizens claimed that the video, despite being from ten years ago, popped up in their suggestions. There were several other users who said that they did not even search for the commercial or the actor or brand, yet the video started showing on their timeline. However, most of the fans were of the opinion that Deepika Padukone was looking as gorgeous as ever. Check out some of the fan comments below.

Similar to this ad, there is another ad from the same brand in which Deepika Padukone was featured. Watch the video of the commercial below.

Details about Deepika’s early career

Deepika Padukone is one of the most sought out actors in Bollywood now. However, in her earlier days, Deepika was an accomplished badminton player who played the sport at national level championships. She left her career in sports to become a fashion model and later on became an actor.

According to a leading media portal, Deepika appeared in a television commercial for the soap brand Liril. She also modelled for various other brands and products for some time. She started walking the ramp and won ‘Model of the Year’.

At the age of 21, she moved to Mumbai and gained wider recognition after she got featured in a music video for Himesh Reshammiya’s Naam Hai Tera. Deepika has worked in a Kannada language film, Aishwarya and bagged the titular role in the film. Her debut in the Bollywood industry became film Om Shanti Om, in which she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak. The movie was based on an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone has a few projects lined up her way, which include 83. 83 is a sports biopic starring Ranveer Singh along with many other actors in supporting role.

Read Also | Malaika Arora Or Deepika Padukone: Which Diva Nailed The Floral Saree?

Read Also | NASA Live Stream: Where And How To Watch SpaceX Historic Astronaut Launch Online?

Image Credits: Deepika Padukone Instagram and screengrab from the commercial

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.