With Deepika Padukone As Fallon Carrington; Here's A Look At 'Dynasty' Cast In Bollywood

The American TV show Dynasty is one of the most popular shows in current times. The show revolves around the lives of two wealthy families. One of the families in the series is of Colbys and the other is of Carringtons. Every season of Dynasty is made with lots of glamour and drama. The rollercoaster ride of two families is enjoyed by the audience as well. Season 3 of Dynasty is being received well by audience and critics alike. The fans of the show are now awaiting the fourth season of Dynasty.

The American TV show Dynasty made its comeback on the streaming service platform Netflix for its third season recently. The third season of Dynasty was released on Netflix on May 23, 2020. The season finale was aired on television on May 8, 2020. It was soon released on Netflix after two weeks of its actual premiere on television.

The show Dynasty is a rebooted version of the 1980s series of the same name. The show is very successful among audiences all over the world but what if the show was made in Bollywood? Here is a look at the Dynasty cast if the show is made in Hollywood.

Deepika Padukone as Fallon Carrington

The character of Fallon Carrington is played by Elizabeth Gillies in Dynasty. Deepika Padukone might be perfect for the role with her great acting.

Image Credits: Elizabeth Gillies and Deepika Padukone Instagram

Siddhant Chaturvedi as Sam Jones

Rafael De La Fuente plays Sam Jones in the show. He is Cristal's wayward nephew and Steven's ex-husband. Siddhant Chaturvedi can play this role to perfection.

Image Credits: Rafael De La Fuente and Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Rana Daggubati as Michael Culhane

The role of Michael Culhane is played by Robert Christopher Riley in the show. Rana Daggubati can play this role of the Carrington chauffeur and Fallon’s on-off lover.

Image Credits: Robert Christopher Riley and Rana Daggubati Instagram

Shahid Kapoor as Jeff Colby

The young business rival to Blake is played by Sam Adegoke in Dynasty. Shahid Kapoor with his great acting skills and looks might be the ideal actor to play this role.

Image Credits: Sam Adegoke and Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Kangana Ranaut as Cristal Flores Carrington

Nathalie Kelley played Cristal Flores in the show’s first season. Kangana Ranaut seems to be perfect to pull off this role.

Image Credits: Nathalie Kelley and Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Ishita Dutta Sheth as Kirby Anders

Maddison Brown has done a great job as Kirby Anders. Ishita Dutt has the perfect looks and acting skills to play this role to perfection.

Image Credits: Maddison Brown and Ishita Dutta Sheth Instagram

Salman Khan as Blake Carrington

The billionaire CEO of Carrington Atlantic is played by Grant Show in Dynasty. In the Bollywood version of the show, Salman Khan can play this role with the utmost ease.

Image Credits: Grant Show and Salman Khan Instagram

Aamir Khan as Steven Carrington

Aamir Khan can play this role to perfection in Bollywood’s version of Dynasty with his looks and acting. The role is played by James Mackay in the original show

Image Credits: James Mackay and Aamir Khan Instagram

Naseeruddin Shah as Joseph Anders

The veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah can play this role with ease as he has the looks and experience required to pull off this character. Alan Dale portrays the character in the show

Image Credits: Dynasty and naseeruddin49 Instagram

Promo Image Credits: Elizabeth Gillies and Deepika Padukone Instagram

