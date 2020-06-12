Deepika Padukone Shares Amazing Fan Art, Artist Expresses Happiness

Amid coronavirus pandemic which has created a panic among the people, several Bollywood stars are sharing positive messages and pictures on social media. Joining the bandwagon, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone shared a creative art by one of her fans on social media. Deepika who was overwhelmed to receive such love from her fans shared one of her favourite fan art which is just breathtaking.

Deepika Padukone shares a creative fan art

Deepika who is quite active on social media, sharing all the web shows that she is binge-watching amid lockdown, shared the intriguing fan art on her Instagram story. The painting was created by one of her fans, that showcased the beautifully painted picture of the graceful actress. In the portrait, the Piku actress can be seen wearing a black dress with wet hair. The fine portrait by the artist seems to have turned out to be a great success.

The unknown artist who is with the name 'My Life Works' on Instagram was overwhelmed to receive such a beautiful gesture by Deepika. The artist shared the Instagram story which was posted by Deepika in praise of the painting and thanked her for her beautiful gesture. In the post, the artist wrote that this is enough for a huge Deepika Padukone fan. The artist still cannot believe that the actress shared the portrait on her social media.

Deepika Padukone certainly knows how to make her loved ones feel special. As her father, Prakash Padukone, sometime back turned a year older today, the actor took care to make his day memorable for him. Deepika shared a lovely throwback picture with her father and also penned a heartfelt caption with it.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika Padukone shared her childhood picture with her father. In the picture, Deepika can be seen cutely sitting on her father’s lap and is all smiles at the camera. Prakash Padukone can be seen wearing a black and blue sweater along with black pants. While Deepika can be seen wearing a pink t-shirt and blue pants along with a pink sweater.

Along with this adorable picture, the actor also went on to write a sweet birthday message for her father. She wrote, “To the greatest off-screen hero, I could have ever had! Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa! We love you”.

(Image credit: Instagram)

