Deepika Padukone Shares Her Plans For Holi With Husband Ranveer Singh; Details Inside

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. Fans have always been in awe of their on-screen as well as off-screen chemistry. The couple never shies away from publicly talking about their love and admiration for each other. With the arrivial of the festival of Holi, Deepika Padukone recently revealed her plans for the day with her hubby, Ranveer Singh. Read on:

Deepika Padukone’s Holi 2020 plans with Ranveer Singh

In a recent interview with a leading national daily, Deepika Padukone revealed what her plans are for the day ahead of Holi. When quizzed about whether she was a Holi person, Deepika said that growing up in the Southern part of India, she did not celebrate Holi as much as others. She even said how it was never a huge festival down South and hence, throughout her childhood, Deepika Padukone has not been a part of any major Holi celebration.

When asked about whether being married to Ranveer Singh has changed her feelings about Holi, Deepika Padukone said that they have always celebrated every festival together. She added that they always try to be together with their family as much as possible during the festive season. Padukone even said that this was the same even before their marriage and that marriage has changed nothing.

Deepika Padukone even said that the couple usually celebrates the festival at home in a small way before heading to her in-laws’ house. She said that is where the real celebration happens with all their friends and family around. She even added that for both herself and Ranveer, the most important thing during festivals is to spend quality time with each other.

While talking about this year’s Holi celebration, Deepika Padukone recalled how her husband, Ranveer Singh called her to ask if she is working during Holi. She said that the couple always tries to be together during any festival unless it is unavoidable. She also went on to reveal that she will be leaving for Sri Lanka for her next shooting schedule for Shakun Batra’s next right after Holi. Hence, Holi is her chance to spend time with her loved ones before she jets off.

