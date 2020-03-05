Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's '83 Gets A Trailer Launch Date?

Kabir Khan directorial '83 is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films releasing in 2020. Ever since the inception of the film, fans have been eagerly waiting to see Ranveer Singh play the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. A couple of weeks back, to gear up the excitement around the film, the makers released the look posters of the star cast of '83. Interestingly, a leading news portal has now speculated the trailer release date of '83.

READ | Saqib Saleem Dishes Praise On 83 Co-star Ranveer Singh Calls Him One Of The 'nicest' Stars

Details of '83 trailer launch

As per reports, a leading news portal has learned about the trailer launch date of '83. The same report claims that a grand event with the film’s cast will release the trailer of '83 next week, on March 11. The report further adds that the trailer of '83 will be attached to Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium as it hits the silver screens on March 13.

Elaborating on the trailer launch event, the report mentioned that it will be organised at a public ground based on the theme of the film instead of a regular theatre.

READ | Deepika Padukone's Look For Ranveer Singh Starrer '83 Revealed Online, See Picture

Another leading entertainment portal has reported that the makers are planning to organise the event on a grand scale. The trailer launch event will be held at MMRDA ground in Mumbai, adds the report and states that a one-month promotional window is more than enough for the Ranveer Singh starrer which is keenly awaited by a large section of moviegoers.

The star cast, along with the director and producer, will join the trailer launch event. For the unversed, '83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020. Although no official announcement has been made by the makers or the actors, the news will surely elate many Ranveer Singh fans.

READ | Ammy Virk Calls Ranveer Singh 'bada Bhai', Says 'he Takes Care Of Team Like His Brothers'

READ | '83: Ranveer Singh Bonds With Kamal Haasan In A Sweet Candid Moment, See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.