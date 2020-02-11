Deepika Padukone Drops Another Glimpse Of Her Vacation With Ranveer Singh, See Pic

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have escaped to an unknown destination for a break from their tedious schedules. The 34-year-old Piku star took the internet by a storm after she began the 'his and hers' series on Instagram, uploading cute glimpses from their mystery vacation.

After sharing pictures of the duo's passports, cycles, slippers and umbrellas, today, on February 11, Deepika took to her Instagram story to drop in a new hint about the unknown destination.

Deepika Padukone relaxes by the beach

Deepika Padukone has been time and again sharing sneak-peeks from her recent getaway with Ranveer Singh through her posts on social media. Both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have gone for a romantic getaway, but are making sure to not share their pictures from the same. The couple has just shared random glimpses of their passports and surroundings.

On Tuesday, Deepika took to her Instagram story and shared a motion picture of the crystal clear beach water. She captioned the story saying, 'Day- ?' and wrote, 'When I thought the sea cucumber was a vegetable, #Justsaying'. Take a look.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone did THIS on the first day of her Valentine's getaway with Ranveer Singh

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Drops Another Hint About Her Mystery Valentine's Day Vacay With Hubby

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' Fails To Make A Splash, Here's Its Box Office Report Card

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are gearing up to share the screen space in 2020's sports biopic '83. Fans in huge numbers have shared their excitement to watch the adorable couple on screen after Padmaavat, which was reported to be a huge success at the box office. Interestingly, Deepika will be playing the role of Ranveer's wife in '83. The film is all set to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone shares a glimpse of her romantic vacation with Ranveer Singh

Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.