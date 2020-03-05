Deepika Padukone's Sartorial Choices Will Definitely Take Away Your 'blues'

Chhapaak actor Deepika Padukone is reportedly one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. The actor not only makes headlines with her roles for movies, but she is also a popular name when it comes to fashion. The actor has always amazed fans with her gorgeous looks and acting abilities since her debut in Bollywood. Deepika has managed to stun all her fans with her looks. Here are the pictures of the actor in blue which will surely take away your blues.

These pictures prove that Deepika Padukone stuns in blue

The Piku actor is a fashion diva and surely knows how to look elegant. The actor slayed in a blue and black polka dot outfit which was a one-shoulder floor-length gown. She went for a mid-parted loose wavy hairdo and her whole look made it look more retro.

In the above pictures, Deepika is seen wearing a blue printed top with flowy pants and a similar printed jacket. She paired her outfit with blue and golden dangler earrings with some traditional oxidised golden bracelets. The actor completed her look with a messy pulled back hairdo and opted for a nude stiletto. She completed her look with minimal makeup and nude lips. She shared a series of pictures on her Instagram which gave fans a small glimpse of her stylish avatar.

