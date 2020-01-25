Ranveer Singh's Polka Dot Look Is Another Page Out Of Deepika Padukone's Style-file

In addition to giving major fashion goals, the Bollywood industry is also bringing popular 70s and 80s styles through the new films. While some stars restrict such looks to their films, stars like Ranveer Singh never shy away from embracing these looks in real life too. Apart from his films, the star is known for posing with quirky looks and wearing vibrant outfits at social events. The actor recently took to his social media to share the latest look from his quirky collection and it seems that the star borrowed a page from wife Deepika Padukone's fashion file.

Ranveer Singh's new look is inspired by Deepika Padukone's polka looks?

Deepika Padukone is an admirer of polka dots and that is quite evident from her social media. For his latest look, Ranveer Singh chose to sport a polka dots look. Taking a step into Deepika's style file, he perfectly rocked a 70s style with a black and white polka-dotted shirt. He matched the outfit with multicolored and striped high waisted pants.

Sharing a series of pictures from his shoot, his fans are already going gaga over the look. Completing the look with a matching polka-dotted headgear, he is seen sporting a pair of pink-tinted chic glasses in picture. For his footwear, he chose to wear a pair of pink-shaded boots.

With his new look, fans have already connected the dots and are speculating if the look is inspired by Deepika Padukone's love for Polkas. After all, it is not the first time that the couple decided to take a page from each other's fashion wardrobe. Earlier, wife Deepika was seen sporting a completely red coloured suit just like the one Ranveer Singh wore. The couple has also previously twinned in matching checkered jacket sets.

