Times When Deepika Padukone Opened Up About Her Mental Health

Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. She is not only well-known for her movies but is also known for her courage and bravery when it comes to talking about mental health and social stigma. Padukone has not only received various awards and accolades for her films but also for her various other initiatives. Listed below are the times when Deepika Padukone was vocal about her mental health.

Times when Deepika Padukone was extremely vocal about her mental health

1) Deepika Padukone talks about depression at the launch of her foundation, 'Live Love Laugh'

At an interview, Deepika Padukone broke down in tears talking about how she dealt with depression. The actress said that no one talks about mental health the way people talk about physical health. Padukone addressed the need for people suffering from depression to seek help, come out and speak to someone about the same.

2) Deepika Padukone talks about feeling "empty"

In another interview with a leading channel, the actress broke down and spoke how she used to cry, feel empty for weeks. Padukone opened up about her fight against depression. She also spoke about her foundation, 'Live Love Laugh' that is meant for helping others suffering from depression.

3) Deepika Padukone on mental health awareness

In another interview with a leading entertainment portal, Deepika Padukone spoke on fashion and mental illness. She spoke of how she wants to push mental health awareness to the forefront of the mainstream conversation. Padukone also spoke from her own experience and highlighted as to why it’s important for everyone to educate themselves on mental wellness.

Deepika Padukone was also given the Crystal Award 2020. Padukone was awarded for her foundation and initiative on bringing awareness about mental illness, depression and social stigma. Padukone also gave an elaborate speech addressing the issue. Many others along with Deepika Padukone were brought to limelight on the same.

