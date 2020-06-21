Deepika Padukone's Songs Composed By Sanjay Leela Bhansali That Crossed 100 Million Mark

Deepika Padukone has worked with several filmmakers, directors, actors over the years. Her collaboration with iconic director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is widely noted and they have made some hit movies over the years. With all that said now, here are some of Deepika Padukone's songs composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali that crossed 100 million views:

Deepika Padukone's songs composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Deewani Mastani

The song is from the movie Bajirao Mastani. The song has received 238 Million views on YouTube. The song was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ganesh Chandanshive. The music was composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the lyrics are penned by Siddharth and Garima. The video's song shows Deepika Padukone in her role of Mastani dancing in the court of Peshwa Bajirao. Padukone's costume and her dance moves received high praise from her fans. Performances of Ranveer and Priyanka in the film were also acclaimed.

Nagada Sang Dhol

This song is from the movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. The song has received 110 Million views on YouTube. The song was sung by Shreya Ghoshal & Osman Mir. The music was composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and lyrics written by Siddharth and Garima. The video shows Deepika Padukone playing Garba to the music. The song portrays the spirit of the Navratri festival. Deepika's makeup, costume, and dance added charm to the song along with Ranveer Singh's Rajwaadi looks.

Ghoomar

This song is from the movie Padmaavat. It has received 249 Million views on YouTube. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Swaroop Khan and the music was composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The lyrics are penned by A M Turaz and the Rajasthani lyrics are written by Swaroop Khan. In this song, one can see Deepika Padukone doing a traditional folk dance of Rajasthan known as ghoomar. From her royal princess looks to the dim lights of the song and the elaborate Sanjay Leela Bhansali sets, the song became a fan-favourite.

Pinga

This is another popular song from the film Bajirao Mastani. The song has received 175 Million views. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Made and the music was given by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The song showcases the stellar dance battle of Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

