TBT Pics Of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Prove They Are B'Town's Most Stylish Couple

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the finest actors in the Hindi Film Industry today. The two are also the most loved couple in Bollywood. Deepika and Ranveer’s love story reportedly began seven years ago, on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela- Ramleela (2013). After Ranveer’s first impression, Deepika had concluded that he is not her type, but who would have known that Bollywood’s wild-child, Ranveer Singh, will one day get to marry the ever graceful Deepika Padukone.

There have been various instances where the two have proved to be not only the most loved, but also the most stylish couple in the industry. Here are times when DeepVeer proved to have the best fashion statement. Read ahead to know more-

Here’s proof that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are indeed the most stylish couple in the industry

This picture is from when the couple had just gotten married. The two are dressed in off-white ethnic clothes, with shimmery golden embroidery all over it. Ranveer Singh has groomed his hair and beard neatly. While Deepika Padukone has worn heavy gold jewellery and applied nude makeup. She has also worn sindoor and chuda.

This is a picture of the star-couple dressed for their reception. Ranveer Singh has worn a black three-piece pant-suite. Deepika, on the other hand, has worn a shimmery red gown, with a thigh-high slit with a netted red colour long veil. Deepika has worn red heels and left her hair open.

This is a picture of the two celebrating their first marriage anniversary. Ranveer Singh is dressed in a crème colour sherwani, and a red silk dupatta with golden border on top. He has well-groomed hair and wearing black sunglasses. Deepika Padukone is seen wearing a red saree with heavy golden embroidery. She has worn gold jewellery and tied her into a neat bun.

