Deepika Padukone To Feature As Guest-star Or Full-blown Cast Member For '83? Details Here

We all know that Deepika Padukone will be seen in the upcoming film '83. The film is helmed by Kabir Khan and will showcase Deepika Padukone in the shoes of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia. Now it is reported that she was paid as a guest star for ’83. Here is what we know.

Deepika Padukone to be billed as a guest star for '83?

Deepika Padukone is known to be a very choosy actor and it was reported that in past years she has rejected over 130 scripts. But her possibly being a part of ’83 as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi had been a question in the minds of fans for very long. Upon being confirmed, fans of Deep-Veer were clearly thrilled, with some speculating that Ranveer's presence may have made it easier to get Deepika onboard; However, it has since been cleared that Deepika agreed to be a part of the film because she was paid full market price for her extended cameo role.

As per many, this is the last time we will be seeing the Ranveer-Deepika pairing on screen. It was reported that they will not be seen in a movie together in the near future at least. It was a collective decision of both of them to not work together until and unless the film is worth it.

On the professional front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Chhapaak where she played the role of an acid attack victim who went against all odds. Now she will be seen in the film ’83. '83 stars Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk and Sahil Khattar in significant roles alongside Deepika Padukone. This film is a story of the 1983 world cup that India won and the film will also show what used to happen in the dressing room of that tournament. Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev has expressed that a lot of things happen at the hotels and at team meetings that are unknown and the film will showcase them.

