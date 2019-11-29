Deepika Padukone Looks Ethereal In Kurtis And These Pictures Are Proof

Deepika Padukone recently appeared in a red kurta at an airport. Her airport look was comfortable and looked easy to re-create. She has often opted for this style. We take a look back at Deepika Padukone’s best kurta styles that she has donned over the years.

Here are all her Kurta styles-

She donned the recent look in red silk kurta for an airport look. Deepika paired the golden embroidered kurta with a neat pigtail and minimum accessories. She completed the look with her brown handbag and brown leather juttis. Deepika looked amazing in this attire.

Deepika wore a golden and pink kurta from her own brand " all about you from Deepika Padukone". She paired the look with sleek open hair and oversized studded golden dangle earrings. Deepika looked scintillating in this look. She wore garara pants and contrast dupatta to complete the look.

Deepika wore a maroon and golden work kurta for her anniversary celebrations. She paired the look with chandbaalis and simple accessories. She covered her head with the print dupatta. The look was one of the best kurta looks that she ever donned.

Deepika wore a simple off-white kurta from her own brand. The pictures she shared on Mother's Day are goals for many. She looked amazing in the ensemble with chandbaali silver earrings, and loosely tied hair. She completed the look with minimal make-up.

Deepika wore an overly embellished high neck kurta style outfit with similarly heavy, wide-legged pants. She kept her hair sleek to show off the heavy neck designs. She completed the look with stilettos and bold make-up. This look was rather brave and bold.

