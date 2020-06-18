Deepika Padukone's Sun-kissed Photos, Check Out

Deepika Padukone has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood and she has come a long way ever since her blockbuster debut Om Shanti Om. Some of the most memorable films of Deepika Padukone include Cocktail, Chennai Express, Piku, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Race 2, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Apart from her acting chops, she is also a true fashion inspiration to her fans.

Padukone is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated on all the daily activities. On her Instagram feed, Padukone has shared several sun-kissed photos and fans have been going gaga over the pictures. Check out photos shared by Deepika Padukone:

Deepika Padukone's sun-kissed photos

Deepika Padukone posted a picture that features her posing alongside a chair. The actor can be seen sporting a white pant and off-shouldered grey-coloured t-shirt. Padukone teamed her outfit with casual furry slippers and a pair of long earrings. For her hairstyle, the actor has opted for an open-wavy hairstyle. She opted for a subtle makeup for the photoshoot. Check out the stunning sun-kissed photos of the actor:

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Romantic Moments At Award Functions

Deepika Padukone is a sight to behold in sun-kissed pictures. Here is yet another photo of Deepika Padukone which fans loved. Padukone can be seen sporting a yellow casual t-shirt and blue coloured shorts in the picture. She teamed her outfit with casual shoes and tied her hair in a casual low ponytail. Have a look:

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Open Up About Having Children

Deepika Padukone shared a picture from her one of her photoshoots. The actor can be seen donning a white swimsuit alongside a beach. In the sun-kissed photo shared by the actor, she can be seen teaming her outfit with a silver bracelet and she kept the look simple and bold with no much of accessories. For the hairstyle, she opted for a higher ponytail. The sun-kissed photo alongside a beach grabbed the attention of the audience.

ALSO READ | Times When Deepika Padukone Openly Expressed Her Love For Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone shared a picture during the Cannes Film Festival 2018 and the actor looks stunning in a silky golden dress. The actor shared the look for one of the days from the Film Festival 2018. Fans found the sun-kissed picture to be mesmerising. The actor teamed her outfit with hoop earrings and a pair of high heels. Keeping for makeup to the minimum and bold red lipstick, she left her hair open in the picture.

ALSO READ | Here's A Look At Saif Ali Khan And Deepika Padukone's Movies Together

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.