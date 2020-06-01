Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Romantic Moments At Award Functions

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the most popular couples in Bollywood. The two have been spotted indulging in PDA, be it during their outings or at award functions or other events. So, here are top five award function romance moments of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh that you must check out:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stole the show during their visit to the IIFA award function. The two actors were seen sharing a romantic moment during the award function, just before Ranveer Singh was called on stage to bag the award. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen engrossed in each other having a conversation and laughing.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have always impressed their fans and always made headlines for their adorably romantic moments together. Ranveer Singh was given the Best Actor award at IIFA for his performance in Padmaavat. Before he got to the stage to receive the award, Ranveer Singh kissed Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer kissing Deepika before going to collect his best actor award 🥰❤️❤️#deepveer #IIFA2019 pic.twitter.com/ygY9a7OqLh — #Deepveerwale💕 (@welovedeepveer) September 18, 2019

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's adorable moments together have always impressed their fans. Ranveer Singh hosted the IIFA awards in the year 2015 and the two shared several memorable moments together. The Gully Boy actor went down on his knees during the award function with the aim to propose to Deepika Padukone. He proposed with a heart-shaped red balloon and their adorable romantic moment together was one of the major highlights of the award show. Have a look:

The iconic Bollywood couple has been time and again receiving immense praise from their fans and have been stealing limelights for their memorable entries and sharing adorable moments during award functions. While Ranveer Singh can be seen displaying his unconventional sartorial fashion style, Deepika Padukone can be seen donning a black gown with subtle makeup at the award show. Ranveer Singh shared a very emotional and romantic moment with his wife, Deepika Padukone after he received the Best Actor Award from Padukone. Singh bent down on his knees to receive the award from Padukone and after she gave him the award she kissed Ranveer Singh.

Padukone and Singh never shy away from showing their love for each other. Deepika Padukone won the Best Actor Award for her performance in Padmaavat at Zee Cine Awards 2019 from Singh. After receiving the award, Padukone hugged Singh and displayed affection publicly by kissing Ranveer Singh. Have a look:

