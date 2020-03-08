Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu And Other B-Town Divas Slaying It In Red; See Pics

Female actors in Bollywood always have something new to inspire us every day. Mainly the outfits they wear give people major outfit goals on how to dress up for parties, outings, and more events. Red colour has always been perfect for the festive season, parties, or any occasion. In that case, let’s have a look at the red outfits worn by the actors in Bollywood below:

Celebrities slay in red outfits

Deepika Padukone wore a cheeky all-red force suit for an occasion which can be compared to Ranveer Singh’s clothing. The actor wore a red overcoat highlighting a solitary catch and two-fold pockets. She combined it with pants in coordinating shading. The fabulous diva settled on hoops and a neckpiece. She finished her look with white and red shoes and red-tinted sunnies.

Taapsee Pannu was seen beachside with her sister for her vacay. She was seen in a red crop knotted at the waist top, paired with a red divided skirt and pair of sandals.

Karishma Tanna shared a few pictures in a red floral dress on Instagram. She has finished up with minimal makeup, lipstick, and shades to build her look. She looks just perfect:

Janhvi Kapoor attended a party hosted by Anand Ahuja and cousin, Sonam Kapoor. The Dhadak actor was seen in a red wrap-suit dress with heels. Her makeup was applied by herself.

