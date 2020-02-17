Bhumi Pednekar's Stunning Outfits That Are Perfect For A Date Night

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram is the perfect place to look for when it comes to picking date night outfits. The actor is known to pick simple yet bold and elegant outfits for her event. From co-ord sets to cute dresses, take a look at these Bhumi Pednekar-inspired outfits for your next date.

Bhumi Pednekar's photos for date night outfits

Satin dress

Although a satin dress might not be something that is out of style, you can still opt for this option on a date night. Bhumi Pednekar's look in this picture is simple yet makes her look beautiful. She is seen wearing a bronze colour dress with long loop earrings. Her hair is tied in a messy pony and the dark lipstick makes her look complete.

Casual Chic

If you want to look casual yet stylish, opt for this orange shirt dress, which is quite trendy these days. This orange shirt dress inspired by Bhumi Pednekar is perfect for a casual date night or even for a date during the day. The funky sunglasses and the heels should not be missed.

Denim Skirt

Denim skirts never go out of style and this short denim skirt is paired with a bright green blouse. She kept her make up minimal and let her wavy hair down. She wore nude heels and that made her look elegant and it would be perfect for you for a date night.

Co-ord set

Co-ord sets, too, make for a perfect outfit if you are visiting a fancy restaurant with your date. Co-ord sets fit any body type perfectly and can also make you look stylish. Make sure to pick the correct print and go for minimal makeup, focusing more on the eyes and the lips.

Jeans

Jeans are the most comfortable when it comes to dressing. They go with anything and everything and you can pair it with a white t-shirt and boots. Take inspiration from Bhumi Pednekar for this look.

