Deepika Padukone Shares A Photo Of Ranveer Singh Proving Revenge Is Sweet; See Pic

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are on a vacation but the couple has not disclosed the location. Nonetheless, the two keep posting pictures from their holiday. Recently, Ranveer had posted a video of Deepika rapping to his Gully Boy anthem. In a stroke of revenge, Deepika also posted a picture of Ranveer on her Instagram.

Deepika Padukone's revenge on Ranveer Singh

Earlier today, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account to post a picture of her "No. 1 husband", Ranveer Singh. He was supposedly in a spa with a face mask on his face. While Ranveer seems deeply relaxed, Deepika is on to her crazy antics. She clicked his picture and posted it with the caption, "In other news,Cleopatra is very busy as you can see...💆🏽 @ranveersingh". Ranveer Singh, however, came back with a fitting reply. He commented, "Meri nikhri twacha ka raaz toh...tum ho!"

However, this was not a random prank by Deepika Padukone. Ranveer Singh had also taken to his Instagram today to post a picture of his wife rapping to his Gully Boy anthem. What seemed like a candid moment and supposed to stay between the two of them was shared by the Gully Boy actor with the world. Although Deepika looked amazing in the video and seemed to be having fun, it seems she did not expect the video to go viral. Hence, as a stoke of revenge, she too snapped what was supposed to be a private thing for Ranveer.

While couples usually post sweet and lovely pictures with each other on Valentine's Day, Deepveer is apparently busy waging a social media war on the day of love. Nevertheless, fans are loving their cute social media PDA. In other news, the lovebirds are all set to star in Kabir Khan's '83 next.

