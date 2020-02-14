Deepika Padukone Is A Big Foodie & Her Instagram Is The Proof; See Pics

One of the fittest actors in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is also a self-proclaimed foodie. While fans may think that she follows a strict diet to be this fit along with exercising right, on the contrary, Deepika is a total foodie. She has many times revealed that she has no control over her eating habits. Also when she is travelling, the actor does not keep a track on her diet.

According to her Instagram handle, it is very evident that Deepika loves posting about her food on social media. Be it a South-Indian dish, pastries or spaghetti, she has it all posted on her Instagram handle. Here’s taking a look at Deepika Padukone’s social media handle where she has shared several pics of her favourite food.

In an interview, Deepika Padukone had once said that she knows her body very well. She also added that she is regular with her workouts and usually eats home food. Deepika revealed that she does not watch what she's eating unless it's required for a role she's playing. She also went on saying that the only time she tweaked her diet was in 2012 which was for the film Cocktail.

Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram

