'Sultan' To 'Dhoom 3': Projects Deepika Padukone Is Believed To Have Turned Down

Actor Deepika Padukone recently marked her comeback with Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, after almost a year. Though her visit to JNU created controversies, the film and the actor received positive response from the critics. During the promotional events of Chhapaak, many questioned her if she is collaborating with Salman Khan anytime soon. While answering the questions, she said that they are waiting for the right script. Interestingly, it is reported that Deepika Padukone was approached to star opposite Salman for several projects, including Sultan and Kick among others. Apart from Salman's films, here are a few films listed which are believed to have been rejected by Deepika Padukone.

Kick

The Sajid Nadiadwala directorial Kick, released in 2014, starring Salman Khan was a commercial hit. The female lead is portrayed by Jacqueline Fernandez. Reportedly, the makers approached Deepika Padukone for a song in the film. It is speculated that Deepika turned it down because she thought that it might clash with her song Lovely from Happy New Year. Later, it was bagged by Nargis Fakri.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Late Yash Chopra's last directorial Jab Tak Hai Jaan has two female leads opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Reportedly, the makers wanted to cast the Om Shanti Om star. Reportedly, Deepika said no to the project. Later, Katrina Kaif was roped in and Anushka Sharma essayed the second female lead.

Roy

The audience loved the chemistry between Ranbir and Deepika in Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. The makers of 2015's release, Roy, tried to recreate the magic. Reportedly, they offered the project to the Bajirao Mastani actor but she refused to work on it. Just like Kick, Jaqueline Fernandez again bagged the project reportedly turned down by Deepika.

Sultan

Sultan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, features Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan in the lead. Reportedly, the film bagged an estimated amount of around ₹421 crores at the box-office. It is also reported that the first choice for the female lead was the Chennai Express actor. As reports suggest, she turned it down and Anushka Sharma got the opportunity to star opposite Salman Khan.

Dhoom 3

Dhoom is one of the most loved Bollywood franchises. The last edition featuring Amir Khan and Katrina Kaif, Dhoom 3, released in 2013. Reportedly, Yash Raj Films issued a statement which quoted that Dhoom 3 is officially the first Indian film to earn ₹5 billion worldwide. The report also stated that the film was first offered to the Padmaavat actor.

(*Cover Picture Courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram*)

