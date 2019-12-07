Deepika Padukone To Star With 'Gully Boy' Star Siddhant Chaturvedi In A Film, Fans Rejoice

Siddhant Chaturvedi became a popular actor after his role in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. In the movie, he portrayed the role of MC Sher. The 26-year-old actor won everyone's heart after his role in the movie. His performance in the movie was very well appreciated by the audience as well as the critics. Gully Boy is also one of the highest-grossing movies of the year 2019.

Director wants fresh face alongside Deepika

Reports have surfaced that Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi will soon be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone. The movie is being produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The movie is being directed by Kapoor & Sons director Shakun Batra. Although the name of the movie has not been disclosed yet, the movie will mark the first collaboration of Deepika Padukone with Shakun Batra. The director has informed a leading media publication that they are to be intense romantic scenes and that he wanted a fresh face alongside the actress.

Deepika will soon be seen in the film Chaapaak

As for her next film, Deepika Padukone is all set for the release of her first home production, Chhapaak, where she will be portraying the role of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak also stars actor Vikrant Massey opposite the actress. Deepika Padukone has more projects in the pipeline as she will also be seen in a sports-drama film titled '83. It is a biopic inspired by the life of cricket veteran Kapil Dev and Indian cricket team's victory at the 1983 World Cup. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife, whereas husband Ranveer Singh will play the lead role of Kapil Dev.

