Deepika Padukone To Be Next Seen As Desi Superhero? Discussions Have Begun

Deepika Padukone recently expressed her interest of wanting to play a superhero for quite some time now and would like to do a film similar to that of Avengers for Bollywood fans, meaning that the character has to be of Indian origin. According to a leading daily, the actress feels that the idea of creating similar films for the Indian audience would be very interesting and that the world is ready to see one of these superheroes that originate from India. Deepika is also certain that it shall happen very soon.

Deepika Padukone has always been keen on playing a superhero and was very vocal about the idea of exploring such films when she made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage starring alongside Vin Diesel, Nina Dobrev, Donnie Yen, amongst others. The actress seems very determined to materialise her plans and is already in discussions with people within the industry to build a superhero franchise, as per reports. She is in talks with several producers, directors, and actors to take her ideas further.

Deepika Padukone's Upcoming Bollywood projects

As for her next film, Deepika Padukone is all set for the release of her first home production, Chhapaak, where she will be portraying the role of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak also stars actor Vikrant Massey opposite the actress. Deepika Padukone has more projects in the pipeline as she will also be seen in a sports-drama film titled '83. It is a biopic inspired by the life of cricket veteran Kapil Dev and Indian cricket team's victory at the 1983 World Cup. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife, whereas husband Ranveer Singh will play the lead role of Kapil Dev.

