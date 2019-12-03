Katrina Kaif And Alia Bhatt Look Radiant In Their Gorgeous Pink Outfits

Katrina Kaif’s Instagram profile is brimming with class and sheer elegance with her beautiful pictures. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is also known for her sartorial choices during her various public appearances. Be it traditional or western the actor manages to carry all of her looks with utmost grace. Recently, both the actors were seen sporting soft pink ensembles and looked stunning in the same. Pink is often an underrated colour but the colour is surely an alternate if you want to go for something light and elegant. Here is a quick guide on how to sport soft pink hues like a pro:

1: Katrina Kaif:

The Bharat actor's recent Instagram post is winning hearts on the internet for her unique sense of style. The actor here is seen sporting a soft pink one-shoulder dress. The attire had cape sleeve detail on one side. The actor went for a smokey eye with pink undertones and nude pink lips. She opted for a sleek side-parted open hairdo. The actor completed her look with simple small silver hoops and a ring.

2: Alia Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt is known for her style and confidence. The Raazi actor has given some serious fashion goals to her fans on social media with her stunning looks. In her recent post, the actor opted for a white formal shirt with a soft pink coloured corset top on it. The corset top had ruffle details at the bottom. She went for similar soft pink formal pants with the attire. She opted for a pink smokey eye look with nude pink lips. The actor completed her look with a messy low bun and went for a no-jewellery look.

