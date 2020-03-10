Deepika Padukone Vs Kylie Jenner; Who Wore The Huge Tulle Ensemble Better?

Deepika Padukone is one of the most well-known actors and one of the biggest fashion icons in Bollywood industry today. The actor has always stunned us with her striking looks and brilliant acting skills. From acing her looks in traditional wear to rocking some western outfits, Deepika Padukone has made heads turn every time she stepped out for an event.

At Cannes 2019, Deepika Padukone was spotted in a Lime green colour tulle gown, designed by Giambattista Valli. More recently, we also spotted Kylie Jenner, wearing a similar tulle gown in peach colour. So, let’s have a look at the ensembles of both the style divas and ponder on who rocked it better.

Deepika Padukone vs Kylie Jenner, the tulle gown look

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore a huge tulle gown by Giambattista Valli which was in Lime green colour. The gown was whole in one colour and looked stunning on the actor. Deepika Padukone picked for a fresh lime green look with nude lips and pink floral hairband to compliment it. She accomplished her tulle look with a messy low bun at the Cannes 2019. Check out the post here-

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner was recently spotted wearing a similar huge tulle ensemble like Deepika Padukone. Kylie was wearing a tulle gown in peach colour. She had applied a nude lipstick shade to go with the look. Reportedly, the Hollywood reality star stunned her tulle look at a shoot with one of the media agencies. She wore the Giambattista Valli and Buccellati Milan ensemble which was much at par with Deepika’s green tulle gown. Check out the post here-

Image courtesy: @kyliejenner

Image courtesy: @harpersbazaarus

Deepika Padukone and Kylie Jenner's ensemble were almost similar. But, their way of styling the huge tulle gown was very different and fresh. As per us, both their looks deserve a 'thumbs up' for styling and for the way these two beauties pulled them off so confidently.

