Deepika Padukone Or Kylie Jenner; Who Wore The Multi-layered Tulle Ensemble Better?

Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities are well-known for their phenomenal work in movies. Two of the biggest names in Bollywood and Hollywood respectively, Deepika Padukone and Kylie Jenner are well-known in the fashion world too. These gorgeous ladies are known for their unique sense of style and bold experimental looks. The common trait between Deepika and Kylie is that the two fashion divas go an extra mile when it comes to experimenting with their fashion choices.

Recently, Kylie Jenner was seen sporting a heavily layered tulle gown that resembled Deepika Padukone's Cannes 2019 tulle gown. Both Kylie and Deepika had a unique way of styling the similar-looking fashion outfit. Let's have a look at who wore the huge tulle gown better.

Deepika Padukone:

The Padmaavat actor sported a lime green multi-layered tulle gown by Giambattista Valli Paris couture. Deepika Padukone's gown had an asymmetrical hemline. Deepika's gown had puffy sleeves and high-neck. She opted for a white satin fabric bow and belt details to complete her outfit. She went for a huge blush pink rose-inspired hairband with bold eye makeup and nude lips to complete her look.

Kylie Jenner:

Kylie was seen sporting a similar-looking tulle gown in dusty pink colour by Giambattista Valli Paris couture. Kylie's gown had small ruffle details compared to her Deepika's gown. Kylie's gown had puffy shoulders and turtle neck look. Kylie went for a flower inspired hairstyle with few strands left loose in front of her face. She completed her look with nude makeup.

Image Courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram/ Kylie Jenner Instagram

